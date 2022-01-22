Left Menu

Covid: UP govt extends closure of schools till Jan 30

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the closure of schools in the state till January 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases in the state.

The closure of schools has been extended till January 30 and online classes will continue, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

The government had earlier ordered closure of the educational institutions till January 23 in view of a rise in Covid cases.

