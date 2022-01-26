Left Menu

9 Ladakh personalities, health dept to get state award on Republic Day

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-01-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 00:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

The Ladakh government on Tuesday night announced grant of state awards to nine personalities and the health department of the Union Territory on Republic Day for their contribution in different fields.

The health and medical education department was granted state award for public services during the Covid pademic, particularly speedy vaccination, said an order issued by Commissioner-Secretary General Administration Department (GAD), Ladakh, Ajeet Sahu.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Ladakh police Nawang Stanzin was awarded for bravery, the order said.

Mohmmad Hussain Khan and Skarma Tsering were honoured for their contribution in performing folk music and achievement in the field of clay art, respectively, with a cash award of Rs 51,000, a medal and a citation, it said.

Late Tashi Rabgias of Leh was honoured posthumously with a cash award, a medal and a citation for exemplary work in the field of literature.

Dr Maheswar S Kanwar associate professor of SKUAST Leh, Chewang Rinchin head assistant was bestowed award for public service.

The award was also given to sportsperson Tashi Tundup, entrepreneur Jigmat Norbu , teacher Mustafa Kamal for sports, business and academics, the order said.

This is second state award announced by the Ladakh government after becoming a separate Union Territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

