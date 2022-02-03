Left Menu

Polls to 108 municipalities in Bengal on Feb 27

The West Bengal State Election Commission WBSEC on Thursday issued a notification to announce that elections to 108 municipalities in the state will be held on February 27.The notification, however, did not mention the date of vote counting, which, the officials said, will be declared later.

The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) on Thursday issued a notification to announce that elections to 108 municipalities in the state will be held on February 27.

The notification, however, did not mention the date of vote counting, which, the officials said, will be declared later.

''Elections to 108 municipalities will be held on February 27. The date of counting will be announced later. The entire election process will be completed by March 8," an SEC official said.

