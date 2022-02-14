Tripura painter shortlisted for Presidential artworks

Suman Bhattacharjee, a freelance painter from Tripura, has been shortlisted for Presidential artworks in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He is among four artists from across the country and one from the Northeast who have shortlisted for the prestigious artworks, Lalit Kala Academy Executive Board Member Suman Majumder said on Monday.

Pankaj Pratim Bordoloi, Deputy Director of the President's Secretariat, in a recent letter to Bhattacharjee, asked him to submit three sample works – life and bust size portraits of President Ram Nath Kovind, and a life-size portrait of President and the First Lady together – for the final selection.

Bhattacharjee, who did his Masters in Fine Arts from Tripura Central University, is the first painter from the state and the Northeast to be selected for the Presidential artworks, Majumder said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)