Left Menu

Kenyan police officer hits the right note in class

Headteacher Eliud Kipsang said the pupils are happier and more expressive since Muriithi, who played the saxophone in a police band, started teaching, and his presence has shifted their perceptions of sometimes feared officers. "Since he came, there's a lot of friendship, the learners are willing to talk to a policeman," Kipsang said.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 15-02-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 15:31 IST
Kenyan police officer hits the right note in class
  • Country:
  • Kenya

As he conducts a Kenyan children's band, Selassioh Muriithi wears a broad dimpled grin - and his Kenyan police uniform.

Muriithi, a 55-year-old senior superintendent, says teaching the children allows him to connect with the community - which sometimes yields tips on crimes. But mostly he does it for the youngsters. "I am very happy to see I have ... given children something else to do," said Muriithi, who leads the classes at St. Lilian Special School, which focuses on children with disabilities.

Many disabled children are left out of the educational system in Kenya, rights groups say. So for extracurricular subjects like music, opportunities are even rarer. Headteacher Eliud Kipsang said the pupils are happier and more expressive since Muriithi, who played the saxophone in a police band, started teaching, and his presence has shifted their perceptions of sometimes feared officers.

"Since he came, there's a lot of friendship, the learners are willing to talk to a policeman," Kipsang said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022