Speed up scholarship disbursal to SC, ST students: Rajendra Pal Gautam to officials

Delhis Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday directed officials to remove pendencies and expedite disbursal of scholarships to students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Castes. There has been a delay in disbursement of student scholarships under the STSCOBC department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 20:26 IST
Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday directed officials to remove pendencies and expedite disbursal of scholarships to students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Castes. Gautam reviewed the disbursement of scholarships to students in a meeting attended by the Director of SC-ST Welfare Department and high ranking officials of the education and finance departments. ''There has been a delay in disbursement of student scholarships under the ST/SC/OBC department. I have ordered the officers to resolve all the issues as soon as possible so that students start receiving their scholarships at the earliest.

''The application process for scholarships should start at the beginning of the academic year itself,'' a statement quoted the minister as saying.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

