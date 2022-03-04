Australian High Commissioner calls on Kerala CM

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell on Friday called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and held discussions on the possibilities in various sectors including in the southern state's industry and tourism, a release from the chief minister's office said.

Vijayan tweeted that the interaction was ''fruitful'' and the state invited investors from Australia and sought cooperation in its efforts to set up Centres of Excellence. ''Had a fruitful interaction with @AusHCIndia Mr. Barry O' Farrell. Discussed the possibilities in Kerala's industry and tourism. Invited investors from Australia and sought cooperation in our efforts to set up Centres of Excellence and in upgrading our youngsters' skills,'' the tweet said. Expressing happiness over the High Commissioner's visit, he said Australia's federal system has always been a model to the country. He also said there are several Indians including those from Kerala who are pursuing higher education in Australia and thanked the government of that country for extending support to the student community there, according to a CMO statement. The Chief Minister expressed hope that Australia's cooperation in the higher education sector would help to develop the southern state into a knowledge society. Inviting investors from Australia, he said Kerala is poised to become an investment-friendly state and the investment rules would be simplified for that. He also appealed to the Australian tourists to visit Kerala, which is known for its natural beauty and traditional system of medical treatment like Ayurveda, the statement added. Besides Barry O'Farrell, a group of officials from the Australian Consulate and the High Commission was also present during the meeting.

