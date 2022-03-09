Delhi Anganwadi workers take out protest march demanding hike in honorarium

Anganwadi workers in the national capital on Tuesday took out a rally demanding a hike in their honorarium and respectable working hours on International Women's Day.

Hundreds of women participated in the protest march from Rajghat to Delhi Secretariat organised by the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) which has been on strike since January 31 to press for their demands. On Tuesday, their strike entered its 37th day.

The Delhi government had raised the honorarium to Rs 12,720 besides increasing conveyance and communication allowance to Rs 1,500 in case of Anganwadi workers last month.

The monthly honorarium of helpers has been increased from Rs 4,839 to Rs 5,610. They will also get Rs 1,200 as conveyance and communication allowance. However, DSAWHU has not been in agreement with the hike.

''The rally saw the participation of several Anganwadi workers. The rally proceeded in a peaceful manner,'' said Priyamvada, a member of the union. The DSAWHU has been on a strike near the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the strike will continued there.

''Nearly 15,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers participated in the rally today. The government has accused us of not coming forward for a dialogue but none of the government representatives have come and met us till now. We will continue to strike till someone from the government comes to meet us and accept our demands,'' said DSAWHU president Shivani Kaul.

The DSAWHU also alleged that the government was ''making false statements'' against them and several workers have even been handed termination notices.

