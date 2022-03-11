Left Menu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Sikkim on two-day visit

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 11-03-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 12:07 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to Sikkim, an official said.

He was received at Libing helipad by Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang among other dignitaries.

''I joined Hon'ble Governor, Shri Ganga Prasad Ji, Cabinet colleagues, MLAs, and officials in welcoming Hon'ble Vice President, Shri@MVenkaiahNaiduJi at Libing helipad, Gangtok,'' the CM said on Twitter.

Naidu will virtually lay the foundation stone for the Rs 300-crore Khangchendzonga Sikkim University in South Sikkim district from Sanman Bhawan here later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

