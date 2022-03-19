Left Menu

Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Exam on Sunday, Monday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-03-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 14:02 IST
Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Exam on Sunday, Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All arrangements have been put in place for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination to be held in two shifts on Sunday and Monday.

A spokesperson of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission said the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm on March 20 and 21.

Examination centres have been set up at all the seven divisional district headquarters of the state.

The exam was to be held on February 25 and 26. But, it was postponed following protests by aspirants demanding extension due to a sudden change in the syllabus and after the matter landed in court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022