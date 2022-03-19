Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Exam on Sunday, Monday

All arrangements have been put in place for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination to be held in two shifts on Sunday and Monday.

A spokesperson of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission said the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm on March 20 and 21.

Examination centres have been set up at all the seven divisional district headquarters of the state.

The exam was to be held on February 25 and 26. But, it was postponed following protests by aspirants demanding extension due to a sudden change in the syllabus and after the matter landed in court.

