Need citizens who practice ethics both in private & public spheres: SC judge

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 19-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 21:15 IST
The true essence of education lies in developing knowledge as well as character while education in a holistic sense should touch on both spiritual and moral aspects of a person seeking them, Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna said.

Education is not only an instructional process but is a social process that provides intellectual, corporeal, philosophical, and ethical training to people, Justice Nagarathna said in her address to the 33rd annual convocation of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women (Deemed to be University) here on Saturday.

Speaking elaborately on the topic 'Role of Education in National Building', she said, ''We are taught to read but not trained to think since impulses, emotions and class resentments sometimes take an upper hand.'' The judge said if democracy is to be fostered in our country then, it would, depend upon the role of education in the building of the nation.

Reiterating on ethical aspects, Justice Nagarathna said if democracy is to survive in India, then, the citizens need to practice ethics in their lives -- whether in the public or private spheres.

Pointing out that the present society is fast becoming more materialistic and being driven away from the spiritual and humanistic nature of life, Nagarathna opined that the process adopted to gauge the quality of education needs to be re-evaluated.

A total of 2,734 candidates from all disciplines, including 85 medal winners and 72 PhDs were conferred their degrees. The PhD and MPhil scholars and the rank holders received their certificates on the stage.

Chancellor S P Thyagarajan and Vice-Chancellor V Bharathi Harishankar were among those present at the convocation.

