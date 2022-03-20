Three grenades found at deserted ground near school in Ambala

Three live hand grenades were recovered on Sunday from a deserted ground near the campus of a public school in Sadopur village close to the Ambala - Chandigarh highway and around three kilometers from Ambala City, police said.

A multi-storey under-construction building of a medical college is also near the ground, they said.

Police said the matter came to light when one of the labourers working in the under-construction building went to the ground this morning and noticed bomb-like articles lying there.

The labourer reported the matter to his supervisor, who informed the police. After getting information, Ambala's Superintendent of Police, Jashandeep Singh along with police force rushed to the site.

A bomb disposal squad was also summoned to the spot. The squad defused all the three live hand grenades in the adjoining abandoned area.

Police said that it could not be ascertained how the hand grenades reached there. The matter is being investigated, they said.

The area from where the grenades were found has three public schools in its vicinity. Ambala- Chandigarh rail track also crosses nearby it.

