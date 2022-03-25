Left Menu

JNU revises telephone directory pro forma after complaint

Raising their point, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association JNUTA wrote to the Deputy Registrar on Sunday requesting revision of the pro forma.The JNU administration on Monday issued a new circular, removing the bit that solicited salutation, and making the mobile number field as optional.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:58 IST
JNU revises telephone directory pro forma after complaint
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has removed some sections from the pro forma of its telephone directory which were contended by its teachers' association as "discriminatory". The varsity administration had issued a circular on March 16 asking employees to fill the pro forma for the revised telephone directory. The pro forma had a section for salutation and another for teachers to specify their personal number. A section of teachers did not agree with the format. ''Earlier, the pro forma had a section for salutation. The female teachers needed to specify whether they were Ms or Miss or Mrs. However, there was no need for men to specify this. Moreover, all the employees were needed to share their contact number,'' Sucharita Sen, JNUTA Secretary said. Raising their point, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) wrote to the Deputy Registrar on Sunday requesting revision of the pro forma.

The JNU administration on Monday issued a new circular, removing the bit that solicited salutation, and making the mobile number field as optional. ''The gender-discriminatory use of 'salutations' have been removed. Provision of personal mobile numbers has been made optional,'' JNUTA said.

The body said it appreciates the responsiveness and prompt action of the administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022