Rs 3,800 cr Japanese aid to upgrade Assam's health infra

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-04-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 00:08 IST
The Assam cabinet on Monday approved a Rs 3,800 crore project to upgrade the health infrastructure in the state to be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

At a meeting of the Assam cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government also sanctioned the escalated cost of Rs 530.41 crore for construction of three medical colleges in the state.

According to a cabinet communique shared by Sarma on his Twitter account, the Cabinet approved the Rs 3,800 crore 'Assam Health System Strengthening Project', funded by JICA.

The project will comprise super speciality wings in six existing medical colleges at Silchar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Barpeta, Diphu and Lakhimpur.

The overall infrastructure in six district hospitals in Silchar, Udalguri, Hojai, Hailakandi, Darrang and Dima Hasao will also be upgraded as part of the project.

Besides, a 'Swasthya Bhawan' (administrative centre) for dedicated training-cum-monitoring will be constructed and a hospital management information system will be developed with funds from the Japanese agency, the cabinet communique said.

The state cabinet also revised the construction cost of three medical colleges at Kokrajhar, Tinsukia and Nagaon to Rs 1,722 crore from 1,191.59 crore, indicating a cost escalation of Rs 530.41 crore.

Besides, the council of ministers also decided that a five-member committee will study the Justice B K Sharma (retd) Commission of Inquiry report into the irregularities in the examinations of Assam Public Service Commission in 2013.

The committee will submit its report within the next two months, the cabinet communique said.

