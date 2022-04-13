Left Menu

Indian School of Business, Fletcher School at US' Tufts University partner on public policy

The Indian School of Business has signed a five-year agreement of cooperation and renewed its partnership with Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, Massachusetts. The Fletcher Schools partnership with the Bharti Institute of Public Policy at the Indian School of Business ISB is among Fletchers oldest and most important connections to India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 19:24 IST
Indian School of Business, Fletcher School at US' Tufts University partner on public policy
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian School of Business has signed a five-year agreement of cooperation and renewed its partnership with Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, Massachusetts. ''The Fletcher School's partnership with the Bharti Institute of Public Policy at the Indian School of Business (ISB) is among Fletcher’s oldest and most important connections to India. With the maturity of the Bharti Institute, I look forward to Bharti and Fletcher expanding its cooperative programming at a time when India is vital to creating solutions that address many of the world’s most pressing problems,'' said Rachel Kyte, Dean of The Fletcher School.

The initial agreement between the two institutions was entered in 2010. Building on this earlier work of a successful partnership, the two institutions have recommitted to growing their partnership on public policy through a renewed agreement of cooperation to extend their relationship until 2027.

''The Fletcher School’s thought leadership has enabled ISB in establishing the Bharti Institute of Public Policy. Today, the institute is playing a catalytic role in policy formulation. We look forward to the continued guidance of The Fletcher School in facilitating the institute and ISB scale newer and greater heights,'' said Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Bharti Institute.

The purposes of the cooperation between Fletcher and ISB include promoting interest in the teaching and research activities of the respective institutions; deepen the understanding at each institution of the economic, cultural and social issues relating to its counterpart; impact and impart knowledge and training on public policy to the private sector, non-profit sector, government, and civil society. PTI GJS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022