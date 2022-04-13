Indian School of Business, Fletcher School at US' Tufts University partner on public policy

The Indian School of Business has signed a five-year agreement of cooperation and renewed its partnership with Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, Massachusetts. ''The Fletcher School's partnership with the Bharti Institute of Public Policy at the Indian School of Business (ISB) is among Fletcher’s oldest and most important connections to India. With the maturity of the Bharti Institute, I look forward to Bharti and Fletcher expanding its cooperative programming at a time when India is vital to creating solutions that address many of the world’s most pressing problems,'' said Rachel Kyte, Dean of The Fletcher School.

The initial agreement between the two institutions was entered in 2010. Building on this earlier work of a successful partnership, the two institutions have recommitted to growing their partnership on public policy through a renewed agreement of cooperation to extend their relationship until 2027.

''The Fletcher School’s thought leadership has enabled ISB in establishing the Bharti Institute of Public Policy. Today, the institute is playing a catalytic role in policy formulation. We look forward to the continued guidance of The Fletcher School in facilitating the institute and ISB scale newer and greater heights,'' said Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Chairperson, Advisory Council, Bharti Institute.

The purposes of the cooperation between Fletcher and ISB include promoting interest in the teaching and research activities of the respective institutions; deepen the understanding at each institution of the economic, cultural and social issues relating to its counterpart; impact and impart knowledge and training on public policy to the private sector, non-profit sector, government, and civil society. PTI GJS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)