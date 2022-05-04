Left Menu

Fake WhatsApp account created in LS Speaker Birla's name; 3 arrested

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlas office on Wednesday said a fake WhatsApp account was created in his name and the matter has been reported to authorities concerned.Some miscreants have created fake account in my name with profile photo and sending messages to MPs and others from nos.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:04 IST
Fake WhatsApp account created in LS Speaker Birla's name; 3 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's office on Wednesday said a fake WhatsApp account was created in his name and the matter has been reported to authorities concerned.

''Some miscreants have created fake account in my name with profile photo and sending messages to MPs and others from nos. 7862092008, 9480918183 9439073870. Matter has been reported to authorities concerned. Plz ignore calls/messages from these & other numbers & inform my office,'' the Speaker tweeted. The Odisha Police has arrested three people in the state for their alleged links with cyber criminals who created the fake WhatsApp identity of the Lok Sabha Speaker. The trio had sold pre-activated SIM cards to the gang and one of it was used to create the fake WhatsApp account by using Birla's picture available in public domain, parliamentary sources aware of the development had said.

Last month, a person impersonating as Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had sent messages to people, including VIPs, seeking financial help. His office had then alerted the Ministry of Home Affairs. PTI JTR NAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

