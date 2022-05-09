Left Menu

Gurugram: Man absconds after office colleague accuses him of rape

A 25-year-old sales consultant accused a male colleague of raping her while she was asleep after an office party, police here said on Monday.An FIR has been registered at Sushant Lok Police Station against Satyam, the accused, who is absconding, they said.

Gurugram: Man absconds after office colleague accuses him of rape
A 25-year-old sales consultant accused a male colleague of raping her while she was asleep after an office party, police here said on Monday.

An FIR has been registered at Sushant Lok Police Station against Satyam, the accused, who is absconding, they said. According to the woman's complaint, a resident of Delhi, she has been employed with a private firm in Gurugram for the last five months. She said she was sexually exploited by the accused on Saturday after an office party when she was sleeping over at another colleague's place. "A pool party was organized at a Sector 49 hotel on Saturday. The party went on till late and around 11.30 pm one of my colleagues asked me to stay over at his flat in Sector 38," the woman said in her complaint. She said she along with a few other of her friends including, Satyam went to the flat and resumed the party there.

"Around 4.30 am I went to sleep. After some time, I woke up and found Satyam was sexually exploiting me. I pushed him off and came to the hall of the flat. I raised the alarm and someone called the police," she said. By the time police reached the spot, Satyam had run away from the flat. An FIR was registered against Satyam under section 376 (rape) of the IPC after a medical examination of the victim, police said. "We have registered a case and are verifying the facts. The accused is absconding but we are on job and he will be arrested at the earliest," said Inspector Poonam, SHO, Sushant Lok Police Station.

