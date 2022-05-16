Left Menu

Dept of Health Research calls for proposals for Fellowship Programme for Young Scientists

Dept of Health Research calls for proposals for Fellowship Programme for Young Scientists
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Department of Health Research has called for proposals for Fellowship Programme for Young Scientists under the Human Resource Development Scheme for health research in the emerging fields in the health sector.

The duration of the programme would be a maximum of three years, Dr Lokesh Sharma, a senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

''The Human Resource Development Scheme aims to provide advanced training in India to medical and health research personnel in cutting edge research related to medicine and health for creating trained human resources for advanced research activities,'' Sharma said.

The online research proposals are invited for long and short-term fellowship at Indian institutes for young as well as women scientists, support to institutes for imparting training in identified areas and research grants and fellowships to encourage health research personnel, such as NRIs, persons of Indian origin and overseas citizen of India, serving abroad to return to India for research in identified areas, he explained.

The last date of receipt of full-length research proposals is June 22.

