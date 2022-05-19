Ed-tech Startup Camp K12 Launches Hatch Kids: Metaverse and AR/VR Creation Platform for Kids

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • With 1.1M+ users in 150+ countries, achieved in the last 5 months organically, pre-launch • Hatch Kids enables students aged 6-18 to build 3D games, AR/VR apps, and immersive Metaverse experiences without prior coding or design experience Camp K12, an ed-tech startup building a global online school for 21st-century skills, today announced the launch of Hatch Kids, its very own Metaverse and AR/VR creation platform for young learners.

Camp K12 originally built the Hatch Kids platform for use in its own programming courses, but after witnessing strong demand from educators and students while working with early partners, it is now opening up the platform for any organization to use free of cost, along with free AR/VR curriculum modules for teachers to use in the classroom or in online workshops.

Product Launch Video: youtu.be/JfKf7inApoM. Over the past 6 months, Hatch Kids has grown organically to 1.1M+ users across 150 countries via school, government, and ed-tech partnerships, with 75% of the consumption coming from US and Canada. Other top geographies include UK, Australia, and India. Students have created 3.6M+ projects on the platform to date, in the classroom and beyond. Speaking about Hatch’s vision, Camp K12’s Co-founder and CEO, Anshul Bhagi, said, “There are 100m+ kid coders out there today using a variety of free coding platforms to learn coding by building games and apps. These platforms are incredibly effective and set the stage for the kids coding movement starting in 2007, however the vast majority of them are restricted to 2D project creation, built for the age of smartphones and flat screens. As technologies like AR and VR go mainstream, we need to upgrade the tools that kids learn on and that educators teach on for modern-day use cases and content formats. We built Hatch as a kids coding platform for the age of the Metaverse. We want to give 100M+ young kids their first AR/VR creation experience and the self-confidence to be builders in the inevitable Mixed Reality future rather than passive consumers of it.” Hatch Kids makes it possible for students spanning ages 6 to 18 to create 3D, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) experiences with ease, in an age where kids are captivated by 3D games like Roblox and Minecraft and yet the mainstream kids coding platforms are still restricted to 2D project creation. Hatch Kids supports all K-12 age groups and experience levels. Younger students and first-time coders can start using a visual, blocks-based programming environment, then graduate to programming advanced 3D applications using JavaScript. Students can instantly publish and share their creations to millions of supported devices, including iPads, smartphones, professional VR headsets, laptops & desktops via a simple QR code scan or a link share. The government of Delhi started using the Hatch Kids platform in January 2022 to teach programming in government school classrooms, in the process of transforming its students into some of the youngest Metaverse creators anywhere in the world. The platform is also being used by 100+ schools and ed-tech companies in North America, Middle East, India, and Europe to make AR/VR creation accessible for kids. In December, Hatch Kids was featured on Code.org (a global coding platform with 70M+ kid coders) as an “Hour of Code” activity and today has grown to be the #1 most popular activity for students from Grades 6 - 8 and the #3 most popular activity overall in the Code.org partner ecosystem. The team expects 2M+ MAUs by December 2022, powered by both direct-to-student consumption, as well as partnerships with 1500+ schools, ed-tech, and additional government bodies worldwide by year-end. About Hatch Kids (kids.hatchxr.com) Hatch Kids is a free online 3D creation platform for kids that empowers students aged 6 - 18 to design, code and publish 3D games, Augmented Reality (AR) apps, interactive Virtual Reality (VR) worlds, and Metaverse experiences without any prior design or coding experience. Hatch Kids is also an education platform. Educators, organizations, and parents can use Hatch to teach Coding and other STEM subjects to kids in the most immersive manner (kids learn best when they are engaged, and nothing is more engaging for a child than the act of creating 3D worlds he/she can walk around in and share with friends). About Camp K12 Camp K12 is a global online school for 21st century skills, teaching Coding and other STEM topics to kids spanning the age group of 5-18 via LIVE, interactive, gamified online sessions that work 10x better than status quo. The company has raised USD 16M to date, led by Elevation Capital and Matrix Partners India, and serves 400k+ students across North America, Middle East, India, and South East Asia. About the Creators Anshul, Camp K12’s Co-founder and CEO, has been passionate about building kids programming tools and making programming easy and fun for kids for over a decade. As a computer science student at MIT, he was part of the team that developed “MIT AppInventor” a free online platform that gave kids the power to design, code, and publish Mobile Apps to smartphones without any prior experience. AppInventor today is used by 13M+ students worldwide, and in the age of Smartphone development, was the first platform to make mobile app creation accessible to children. Anshul is hoping to repeat that feat for the age Metaverse and AR/VR today with the creation of Hatch Kids. He started working on the 3D engine and programming environment behind Hatch himself in 2018 and later built an R&D lab within Camp K12 to continue development on the project with a larger team between the years 2018 and 2021. “We’ve been working on the Hatch platform since 2018, well before ‘Metaverse’ and ‘AR/VR’ became buzzwords. We’re fortunate that we could test and iterate on the product with feedback from real students, parents, and teachers over a period of four years. There’s a lot of work yet to be done, but we’re excited about the early traction and very happy to open up Hatch as a platform for other educators and ed-techs to use starting today. We look forward to building Hatch Kids into one of the top 3 education platforms and creating platforms for children in the age of the Metaverse.” PWR PWR

