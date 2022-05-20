Left Menu

UP: Probe ordered after video of students cleaning school toilets surfaces

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:18 IST
A video of teachers making girl students clean toilets in a government school here has surfaced on social media, prompting the local administration to order a probe into the matter, officials said on Friday.

In the video, which has been circulating on the internet since Thursday night, the teachers can be seen handing buckets of water to the students to clean the toilets, they said.

Additional District Magistrate Gajendra Kumar on Friday said instructions have been given to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari and Block Education Officer to investigate the matter.

An explanation will be sought from the teachers of the school and action will be taken accordingly, Kumar said.

