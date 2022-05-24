Leaders of Quad countries launch QUAD Fellowship

Left Menu

Leaders of Quad countries on Tuesday launched the QUAD Fellowship - a first-of-its-kind scholarship programme designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists from the four member nations.US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts Anthony Albanese and Fumio Kishida from Australia and Japan respectively launched the fellowship that will sponsor 25 students per year from each Quad country to pursue masters and doctoral degrees at leading Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics STEM universities in the US.The QUAD fellowship programme is a wonderful and unique initiative.

The leaders of Australia, India, Japan, and the US on Tuesday launched the Quad Fellowship in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI
Leaders of Quad countries on Tuesday launched the QUAD Fellowship - a first-of-its-kind scholarship program designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists from the four-member nations.

US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his counterparts Anthony Albanese and Fumio Kishida from Australia and Japan respectively launched the fellowship that will sponsor 25 students per year from each Quad country to pursue master's and doctoral degrees at leading Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) universities in the US.

''The QUAD fellowship program is a wonderful and unique initiative. This prestigious fellowship will offer our students great opportunities to pursue graduate and doctorate programs in science, technology, engineering, and maths. It will encourage academic excellence and promote people-to-people linkages between our countries,'' Prime Minister Modi said in his message.

He encouraged Indian students to apply for the Quad Fellowship program and join the next generation of STEM leaders and innovators building a better future for humanity.

''Quad Fellowship launched! A first-of-its-kind scholarship program that will bring together the top minds of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The Fellowship will sponsor 100 students per year - 25 from each Quad country - to pursue master's and doctoral degrees at leading STEM graduate universities in the United States.

''Will develop a network of experts committed to advancing innovation and collaboration across sectors,'' Bagchi said in another tweet.

