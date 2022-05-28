Left Menu

IIT-Guwahati to probe steel dome collapse in under construction Meghalaya Assembly building: CM

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 28-05-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 10:11 IST
IIT-Guwahati to probe steel dome collapse in under construction Meghalaya Assembly building: CM
Conrad K Sangma Image Credit: Twitter (@SangmaConrad)
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) will audit the collapse of a steel dome from atop the under-construction Assembly building.

The High Powered Committee of the Assembly had decided to entrust a third party institution to conduct an audit and investigate into the incident.

The steel dome atop the under-construction Assembly building collapsed on Sunday.

''We expect them (IIT Guwahati) to come in the next couple of days and inspect. A complete study will be done,'' the chief minister said on Friday, adding that it will be completely independent in nature and independent from both the stakeholders – designer and the contractor – and also from the government.

The CM said the Assembly building was a highly technical project, as a project of this nature has never been done in the whole of North East.

''As per my knowledge I think nowhere in the eastern region this kind of project has been tried out so it was very highly technical and very complicated both from design and construction point of view,'' Sangma said.

He urged all concerned to wait for the inquiry report to present the real picture into the entire incident, adding that it will be premature to jump into any conclusion and blame anybody.

''Let the inquiry report come out and we will take a decision,'' he said. The contract for the project in New Shillong Township has been given to UP-based firm UPNRRN Ltd.

Work to erect the new Assembly building had commenced in 2019 and was scheduled to end in July this year. The 70-tonne steel dome crashed at around 12:30 am on Sunday.

The new Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building was being constructed as the old Assembly building was destroyed in a fire in 2001. The Assembly sessions are now held in an auditorium of the Arts and Culture department in Rilbong area of Shillong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022