Online admission process for Ambedkar University's CoA courses begins

The online admission process for the Ambedkar University's undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the College of Art (CoA) has begun, the varsity announced.

It comes amid an ongoing tussle over the affiliation of CoA between Delhi University and Delhi government, who funds the Ambedkar University.

The admission process began on Friday. The last date for applying online is June 30, the university said in a notification.

Admissions to the College of Art could not be held during the last academic session due to the affiliation issue.

''The online admission process, for the academic session 2022-23, in the Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes of College of Art, as a part of Dr B R Ambedkar University, has been initiated and the online registration/application form in the following programmes has started,'' the notification read.

There are 11 courses for which Amdebkar University has started the admission process.

These are Bachelor of Fine Arts (Applied Art) 131 seats, Bachelor of Fine Arts (Art History) 33 seats, Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting) 67 seats, Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture) 26 seats, Bachelor of Fine Arts (Print Making) 34 seats, Bachelor of Fine Arts (Visual Communication) 34 seats, Master of Fine Arts (Applied Art) 15 seats, Master of Fine Arts (Painting) 15 seats, Master of Fine Arts (Sculpture) 15 seats, Master of Fine Arts (Print Making) 15 seats, and Master of Fine Arts (Visual Communication) 15 seats.

In April, the DU had asked the College of Art to start its admission process and had informed that it would not be de-affiliated from the university. The Office of the Lieutenant Governor had earlier given in-principle approval to the merger of the College of Art with the Ambedkar University, subject to its de-affiliation from the DU.

However, the Executive Council of the Delhi University, its highest decision-making body, refused to de-affiliate the college.

In March last year, the Delhi government announced that the College of Art would be affiliated with Ambedkar University, as the college was facing various problems.

Eleven teachers of the DU’s Academics for Action and Development early this month wrote to the vice-chancellor, seeking his intervention after the College of Art started its admission process as a part of the Ambedkar University.

In a letter, the 11 teachers, including members of the DU's Executive Council and Academic Council, said such an ''unfortunate action'' of the Ambedkar University is in contravention of the statutes of the Delhi University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)