Bengal HS exam topper wants to work for street children in future

An estimated 88.44 per cent of 7,20,862 candidates passed the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examinations class 12 the results of which were declared on Friday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Higher Secondary examination topper Adhisha Debsarma, who obtained 498 marks out of 500 in this year's plus two board exams, said she wants to work for street children in future.

The student of Dinhata Soni Devi Jain High School in Cooch Behar district told reporters that she would like to opt for either Mathematics honours or optical engineering for future studies.

''I want to do something for street children. Whenever I go out, I am struck by their conditions and compare my condition with them,'' Debsarma said.

She said she was confident of good results but did not know it would be ''so good''.

''I am happy to make my school proud,'' Debsarma said.

In her spare time, she practises classical dance and loves to recite and strum a guitar.

Avik Das, one of the four candidates having secured third rank (496), said he is preparing for NEET exams (Medical) to be held in July.

Das, a student of Katwa Kashiram Das Institution in Purba Bardhaman district, said he loves to watch films of Aamir Khan and play cricket.

Rohit Sen, another third rank holder who studied at Patha Bhavan High School in Kolkata, said he wants to study economics in future.

He is an avid reader of detective stories.

Barsha Parvin, who cycled to Silbari Hat High School seven kilometres away from her home in a remote part of Alipurduar district, secured the sixth position along with 31 others obtaining 493 marks.

''I want to be a West Bengal Civil Service officer,'' said Parvin whose father works as a construction worker in another state. An estimated 88.44 per cent of 7,20,862 candidates passed the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examinations (class 12) the results of which were declared on Friday.

