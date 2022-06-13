AP Education Commission chief quits

Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (SERMC) Chairman Justice (retd) R Kantha Rao has resigned from his post, officials said.

Sources said he had submitted the resignation last week. Justice Rao was the Commission's first chairman.

The resignation came to light as the Commission's functioning was reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by state Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana here on Monday.

Official sources that took part in the meeting said the minister was livid and asked the SERMC members to ''stick to your roles'' and effectively discharge their duties.

In the review meeting, the minister asked the Commission members to come up with ''creative ideas'' and make recommendations to the government for strengthening the education system.

At the same time, Satyanarayana asked department officials to act promptly on the reports of the Commission.

The SERMC was established in 2019 through a state legislation to ''maintain standards of education, regulation of fee, implementation of the Right to Education Act and promote public spiritedness, equity, excellence, probity and good governance in line with the National Education Policy.'' Special Chief Secretary (School Education) B Rajsekhar, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar and other officials attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)