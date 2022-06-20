Left Menu

Bengal cabinet approves proposal to make CM Aliah varsity chancellor

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 22:32 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to appoint Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of Aliah University, an official said.

The state Education Department has recently introduced a Bill in the assembly to appoint the chief minister as the chancellor of all government-run universities. But Aliah University was left out because it comes under the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education Department, he said.

To facilitate the move, a Bill has to be passed separately, which will soon be introduced in the Assembly.

In a decision to simplify the admission process in all government and aided colleges, the cabinet also gave its approval to enable the process through a web portal, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

