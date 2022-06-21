Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Government schoolteacher faces suspension over molestation charges

PTI | Balod | Updated: 21-06-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 00:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery
The education authority in Chhattisgarh's Balod district has recommended suspension of a government schoolteacher after a probe found him guilty of allegedly molesting girl students, the local administration has said.

However, no FIR has been lodged yet in this connection.

On getting information of the alleged incident of molestation of girl students in a government school located in Gurur development block of the district on June 18, Collector Janmejay Mahobe immediately constituted an inquiry committee to probe the matter, said an official statement issued on Sunday by the district administration.

The panel comprising, Sub Divisional Officer (revenue) of Gurur, District Education Officer (DEO), Block Education Officer (BEO) Gurur and Tehsildar Gurur visited the school on Sunday for investigation, it said.

"The statements of students and lecturers (teachers) of the school were recorded in which lecturer Kailash Sahu was prima facie found guilty of molesting girl students. Taking immediate action into the matter, a letter was written to the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) recommending to suspend Sahu," DEO Pravas Kumar Singh Baghel said in the statement. Besides, the recommendation was also made in the letter to withheld two increments of the principal and three other lecturers of the school for not reporting the matter to higher authorities despite being aware of it, he said.

To prevent such incidents, the DEO has issued a letter to all principal and Block Education Officers of the district directing them to hold meetings of teachers in the schools immediately, the release added.

According to the letter written to the DPI by the DEO, the Collector took cognizance of media reports in this connection on June 18 and ordered the probe.

When contacted, Collector Janmejay Mahobe told PTI on Monday that during investigation a girl student had complained of molestation by the teacher.

The DEO has written to DPI recommending the suspension of the teacher and sent a report to police for further action, he said.

Meanwhile, the main opposition BJP has demanded immediate lodging of an FIR and arrest of the accused.

"It is a serious offence and just recommending suspension of the accused teacher is not enough. An FIR should be immediately lodged in the case under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. Even the teachers who tried to cover up the matter should be booked," said Nalineesh Thokne, state BJP media incharge.

