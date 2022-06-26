Left Menu

G7 nations are worried about global economic crisis - Scholz

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 18:37 IST
All leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies are concerned about a looming economic crisis as growth slows and inflation soars, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after a working session on the global economy at this year's annual G7 summit.

"All members are concerned about the crisis we are confronting – falling growth rates in some countries, rising inflation, raw materials shortages, disrupted supply changes – these aren't small challenges," Scholz said in a televised statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

