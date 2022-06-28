Delhi govt's DDC to rope in graduates for market redevelopment projects

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi is looking for graduates to work as interns to carry out research for the government's ambitious projects under the Rozgaar Budget like the Delhi Shopping Festival and Gandhi Nagar Market redevelopment project, an officials said on Tuesday.

According to Jasmine Shah, vice-chairman of DDC, this is the first time that they have introduced paid internship.

''Earlier, the internship opportunity was for everyone but now this is open to only graduates. For the kind of research work that DDC does, we needed some experience,'' he said.

According to the brief available on the DDC portal, the commission is looking in positions of 'Policy Interns' and 'Communication Interns'.

''The applicants should be willing to commit a minimum of eight weeks (extendable up to 24 weeks) for a full-time paid internship programme, commencing on August 1, 2022. The interns engaged by DDC Delhi will be paid a fixed stipend of Rs 25,000 per month,'' according to the website.

With regards to the minimum eligibility criteria, applicants should have completed their graduation from any recognised university/institution within India or abroad, and should not be more than 35 years of age as of July 11.

The last date of application is July 11 with the first set of shortlisted candidates slated to be announced on July 16.

The candidates will be interviewed between July 18 to July 23, and a final list will be announced on July 25.

Billing it as an "excellent opportunity", Shah said that the interns will get to see how ambitious governments work.

He said that with the government working on a number of initiatives like the 'Dilli Bazaar portal', 'Gandhi Nagar redevelopment project', and 'Delhi Shopping Festival', the interns will get plenty of opportunities.

''We need people with new ideas. We do expect people with two to three years' experience to apply for this. We believe that governments should not be thought of as a black box and should be accessible entities," Shah said.

"This is one such opportunity for the common man to see the work that we are doing. Who knows, the interns might realise that they want to pursue public life, like may be getting into civil services or joining NGOs,'' he said.

According to another official, 15 interns are likely to be brought on board initially.

A number of government departments are roping in students and researchers for various projects.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is seeking to rope in college students to carry out a survey to identify eligible beneficiaries under the slum and JJ cluster rehabilitation policy.

The Delhi transport department is hiring research fellows to advise the government on policy interventions to make the national capital more e-vehicle-friendly, officials had said last week.

The brief of work to be done by policy interns will include carrying out primary research, consulting with the stakeholders, and preparation of reports on the assigned projects.

The work of communication interns will entail copywriting and editing, graphic design, social media management, and video production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)