Industries, universities, researchers need to interact to boost research, innovation: UP Guv

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said there is a need to hold discussions between industries, universities and researchers to boost research and innovation.Patel was addressing the valedictory ceremony of Uttar Pradesh MSME Sammelan 2022, organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India Assocham in association with the Union MSME Ministry.There is no interaction taking place between industries, universities and researchers.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said there is a need to hold discussions between industries, universities and researchers to boost research and innovation.

Patel was addressing the valedictory ceremony of Uttar Pradesh MSME Sammelan 2022, organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) in association with the Union MSME Ministry.

''There is no interaction taking place between industries, universities and researchers. Nobody knows what is needed. The universities do not get any projects from industries for research and innovation. It is important to have discussions with each other, only then things will go ahead,'' Patel said.

She also called upon researchers, universities and industries to go to the grassroots level to make India a USD 5 trillion economy. Patel emphasised the need to know the people's problems and prepare products based on their needs.

Entrepreneurs from across the world, including those from the small-scale industries and startups, participated in the two-day convention, which started on June 27, the World MSME Day, the association said in a statement issued here.

On learning about new technologies being used in the field and the challenges being faced by the MSME sector, the Uttar Pradesh Governor said, ''Small industries cannot set up their own research workshops, as they do not have the resources available for it. Therefore, their linkage with industries is essential. They should also be linked to the universities''.

