BITS Pilani WILP's MBA in Digital Business to Help Working Professionals Transform Businesses Comprehensively

The MBA in Digital Business programme from BITS Pilani WILP is suitable specifically for those professionals who are currently working for software or consulting organizations, which aim to transform and digitalize existing business processes (of their clients) in various critical areas, such as digital marketing, finance, and operations; E-Commerce and other online digital businesses; or for those professionals who aspire to build a career in these or similar areas MUMBAI, India, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world, most of the modern businesses need digital technologies in an effort to reinvent their business models, significantly transform their products or services through continuous innovation, and thereby deliver a superior customer experience. The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has now launched a two-year MBA in Digital Business programme to help empower the working professionals and their organizations that support such progressive businesses and their customers in their constant endeavours.

Helping working professionals address the potential of digital business sector According to a market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the worldwide digital transformation market size is projected to grow from USD 521.5 billion in 2021 to USD 1247.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period. The digital business sector also accounts for the largest number of start-ups in our country, some of which have now become leading global brands.

About MBA in Digital Business programme from BITS Pilani WILP The MBA in Digital Business programme is spread across four semesters, each of about five months. The classes are scheduled during the weekend or after business hours, and delivered via the internet so that students can join from wherever they are located. The programme has been designed and built around the five foundational pillars of digital business: fundamentals of management, digital business management, customer centricity in digital businesses, data driven decision making, and emerging technologies.

The program comprises of eight management core courses in accounting, finance, economics, statistics, marketing, HR, strategy, and operations, as well as four digital business area core courses and two elective courses. The Digital Business core courses include digital business design, strategies for digital business, digital customer experience management, and digital technologies and analytics. The participants of this programme can also leverage BITS Pilani's state-of-the-art labs, including Management, Analytics, and Finance labs to gain hands-on skills via experiential learning assignments, including case studies and business simulations.

Considering the ever-growing need to transform existing and new businesses through digitalization, Prof. Krishnamurthy Bindumadhavan, Group Leader, Management Programmes, WILP, BITS Pilani, opines, ''It is critical for the professionals and leaders to not just understand how digitalization and digital businesses work, but also to effectively design and develop cutting-edge digital business strategies and processes that can transform their clients' businesses. And this is precisely what this two-year MBA in Digital Business programme primarily aims to do; besides this, the participants will also appreciate the importance of data-driven decision making and how emerging technologies can be leveraged to enhance digital business processes.'' How to apply for BITS Pilani's work integrated learning programmes, including MBA in Digital Business For over four decades now, the BITS Pilani WILP division has been offering various higher education degree programmes, which the working professionals from different sectors and industries can leverage to reskill or upskill themselves — and all this, while not having to leave their current professions and roles.

The interested working professionals can visit the BITS Pilani's Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) website (https://bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in/) to learn more about the objectives of different programmes for individuals (for which the admissions are now open), register their account, and pursue the process listed on the website accordingly. The last date for applications for admissions (for various programmes, including MBA in Digital Business) is July 11, 2022.

About BITS Pilani: BITS Pilani is an Institution of national repute, known for providing technical education of the highest standards and is well recognized for its innovations, and strong links with industry. It is consistently ranked as the best private engineering & technology institution by leading ranking agencies and publications. MHRD, Govt. of India, in August 2018 announced BITS Pilani as one of the first six Institutions of Eminence in the country. It is one of the few universities that has created an institutionalized framework for achieving a vibrant environment that successfully inculcates an ambience for experiential and cooperative learning and education. BITS Pilani views education as a continual engagement and experience, and ensures that the learning experience is integrated seamlessly not only across its classrooms and laboratories, but also in the industry, as exemplified by its Practice School, and Work Integrated Learning Programmes.

About BITS Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP): India has a large and qualified professional workforce, which must and will continue to grow in size, complexity, and quality. Given the nature of modern professions, and the acquired reputation of Indian professionals in these roles, continual learning and higher educational qualifications are necessary tools for the nation to succeed within, and compete globally. Work Integrated Learning Programmes of BITS Pilani (WILP) are degree/diploma/certificate programmes, which are developed and conducted by BITS Pilani in association and jointly with organizations representing various industry sectors.

