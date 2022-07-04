Left Menu

IP University receives record number of applications from foreign students

A plethora of innovative courses of the university available for nominal fees are attracting students from foreign countries, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:44 IST
IP University receives record number of applications from foreign students
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Monday said it has received around 650 applications from foreign students -- the highest so far -- for admission to various programmes ranging from undergraduate to PhD level for the academic session 2022–23.

The university received around 650 applications from foreign students till June 15, the last date of submission of applications for such students. Eighteen applications have been received for admission to PhD course, the university said in a statement.

Apart from SAARC nations, the applications were also received from students from countries like South Africa, Mauritius, Iran, Russian Federation, Indonesia, Mongolia, Germany and South–East Asia.

The university has been receiving 100–200 applications from foreign students every year for many years.

''The reason behind this quantum surge of applications of foreign students is the continuous impetus of the University on the enrolment of foreign students. The university took support from the Indian Council of Cultural Relations and 'Study in India' – a programme of the Educational Consultants India Ltd (EdCIL),'' the statement read.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Mahesh Verma attributed the record number of such applications to availability of various courses for nominal fees. ''A plethora of innovative courses of the university available for nominal fees are attracting students from foreign countries,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022