NW Education arranged counselling for Letsatsing School learners

The North West Education Department has arranged counselling for Letsatsing Secondary School learners who were traveling in a bus when it exploded on Saturday.

A private bus transporting 20 learners from Letsatsing Secondary School exploded at Unit 9 in Mmabatho near Mahikeng and no injuries were reported.

The learners were attending the Winter Camp classes, which were held at Mosikare Secondary School in Mantsha Village.

On their way back home as the bus was dropping off learners around Mmabatho Township, it exploded.

The MEC for Education, Mmaphefo Matsemela, is grateful that there were no injuries reported from the incident.

"On behalf of the North West Department of Education l am truly grateful that there were no injuries reported. The purpose of the Winter Camps is to primarily to improve the performance of our learners," MEC Matsemela said.

"We wish to call upon all our bus operators to be extremely vigilant whenever they are transporting learners. They should ensure that their busses are road worthy and they comply to the rules of the road," Matsemela said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)