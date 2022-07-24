Scoreboard: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and the West Indies here on Sunday. West Indies Innings: Shai Hope c Patel b Thakur 115 Kyle Mayers c & b Hooda 39 Shamarh Brooks c Dhawan b Patel 35 Brandon King c Dhawan b Chahal 0 Nicholas Pooran b Thakur 74 Rovman Powell c Iyer b Thakur 13 Romario Shepherd not out 15 Akeal Hosein not out 6 Extras: (B-4, LB- 1, NB-1, W-8) 14 Total: (For 6 wickets in 50 overs) 311 Fall of wickets: 1-65, 2-127, 3/130, 4-247, 5-280, 6-300 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 10-1-47-0, Avesh Khan 6-0-54-0, Shardul Thakur 7-0-54-3, Deepak Hooda 9-0-42-1, Axar Patel 9-1-40-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 9-0-69-1. MORE PTI SSC SSC, Jul 24 SSC

