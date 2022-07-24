Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 23:29 IST
Scoreboard: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and the West Indies here on Sunday. West Indies Innings: Shai Hope c Patel b Thakur 115 Kyle Mayers c & b Hooda 39 Shamarh Brooks c Dhawan b Patel 35 Brandon King c Dhawan b Chahal 0 Nicholas Pooran b Thakur 74 Rovman Powell c Iyer b Thakur 13 Romario Shepherd not out 15 Akeal Hosein not out 6 Extras: (B-4, LB- 1, NB-1, W-8) 14 Total: (For 6 wickets in 50 overs) 311 Fall of wickets: 1-65, 2-127, 3/130, 4-247, 5-280, 6-300 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 10-1-47-0, Avesh Khan 6-0-54-0, Shardul Thakur 7-0-54-3, Deepak Hooda 9-0-42-1, Axar Patel 9-1-40-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 9-0-69-1. MORE PTI SSC SSC, Jul 24 SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
3
Rugby-Hong Kong's World Cup journey not over, says coach despite playoff defeat

Rugby-Hong Kong's World Cup journey not over, says coach despite playoff def...

 Global
4
Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022