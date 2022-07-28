Left Menu

210 colleges started in Rajasthan in last 3 years: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government has started 210 colleges in last three years, which is a big step in the field of higher education in the state.Gehlot also expressed happiness over the high number of girl students who have applied for admission in colleges.He tweeted, My goal is to make Rajasthan the best in education and health. This will reduce the drop out rate of the girl student.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-07-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 12:12 IST
210 colleges started in Rajasthan in last 3 years: CM Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said his government has started 210 colleges in the last three years, which is a big step in the field of higher education in the state.

Gehlot also expressed happiness over the high number of girl students who have applied for admission to colleges.

He tweeted, "My goal is to make Rajasthan the best in education and health. I am happy that I am getting full cooperation from the public in this work." From independence till the year 2018, there were only about 250 government colleges in the state but his government started 210 colleges in three years which is a major step in the field of higher education, he said.

Gehlot said in the month of August, about 130 college buildings would be inaugurated and foundation stones would be laid.

He informed that so far in the current academic session, 59,356 students have applied for 45,302 seats in these 210 state colleges opened by the government.

"It is a matter of happiness that the number of girls applying is more than boys. This will reduce the dropout rate of the girl student. This shows the popularity of all these colleges," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022