Left Menu

Nearly 2,800 Odisha villages to get 4G connectivity

Of these, the highest number of 465 villages are in the Kandhamal district, he said.The approval for it was given by the Union Cabinet on July 27, the official said.The Centre has earmarked Rs 26,316 crore to provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 villages in remote and difficult terrains of the country.The project will be executed by BSNL and will be funded through the Universal Service Obligation Fund.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-07-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 13:04 IST
Nearly 2,800 Odisha villages to get 4G connectivity
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 2,800 villages in Odisha will soon get 4G mobile connectivity, an official said on Sunday.

A total of 2,792 villages will be brought under the 4G network of the country as part of the Centre's digital inclusion policy. Of these, the highest number of 465 villages are in the Kandhamal district, he said.

The approval for it was given by the Union Cabinet on July 27, the official said.

The Centre has earmarked Rs 26,316 crore to provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 villages in remote and difficult terrains of the country.

The project will be executed by BSNL and will be funded through the Universal Service Obligation Fund. The project cost includes capital expenditure and five years of operational expenses.

This project will promote the delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, telemedicine, and tele-education, among others, through mobile broadband and generate employment in rural areas, a statement said.

Besides Kandhamal, 270 villages in Koraput, 238 villages in Gajapati, 203 villages each in Kalahandi and Rayagada, 196 villages in Sundargarh, 194 villages in Ganjam, and 165 villages in Mayurbhanj will also get 4G services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022