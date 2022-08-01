Left Menu

Job to every Gujarat youth, Rs 3,000 monthly dole to unemployed if AAP voted to power: Kejriwal

PTI | Veraval | Updated: 01-08-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 18:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and guaranteed a job to every youth in Gujarat if his party was voted to power in the state in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Kejriwal's new jobs promise comes days after he assured free electricity up to 300 units per month if voted to power in the BJP-ruled state where polls are due by the year-end.

Addressing a public rally at Veraval town of Gir Somnath district in the Saurashtra region, the Delhi Chief Minister said if the AAP forms a government in Gujarat, his party will ensure that each and every unemployed youth gets a job in the next five years.

''Until we provide them jobs, every jobless youth will get Rs 3,000 per month unemployment allowance,'' he announced.

As part of his party's pre-poll ''guarantees,'' Kejriwal promised to create 10 lakh government job vacancies.

The AAP leader also promised a law to curb the leaking of question papers of government recruitment examinations and punish the culprits.

There have been several cases in the recent past of question papers of competitive exams getting leaked.

''We will ensure the mafia behind the paper leak gets punished strongly and the system of paper leak stops in Gujarat,'' he said. The Delhi CM said an AAP government will improve the recruitment process in the cooperative sector and make it transparent so that youths are not placed there via recommendations or bribery as is the case now.

