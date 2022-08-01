Job to every Gujarat youth, Rs 3,000 monthly dole to unemployed if AAP voted to power: Kejriwal
- Country:
- India
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and guaranteed a job to every youth in Gujarat if his party was voted to power in the state in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Kejriwal's new jobs promise comes days after he assured free electricity up to 300 units per month if voted to power in the BJP-ruled state where polls are due by the year-end.
Addressing a public rally at Veraval town of Gir Somnath district in the Saurashtra region, the Delhi Chief Minister said if the AAP forms a government in Gujarat, his party will ensure that each and every unemployed youth gets a job in the next five years.
''Until we provide them jobs, every jobless youth will get Rs 3,000 per month unemployment allowance,'' he announced.
As part of his party's pre-poll ''guarantees,'' Kejriwal promised to create 10 lakh government job vacancies.
The AAP leader also promised a law to curb the leaking of question papers of government recruitment examinations and punish the culprits.
There have been several cases in the recent past of question papers of competitive exams getting leaked.
''We will ensure the mafia behind the paper leak gets punished strongly and the system of paper leak stops in Gujarat,'' he said. The Delhi CM said an AAP government will improve the recruitment process in the cooperative sector and make it transparent so that youths are not placed there via recommendations or bribery as is the case now.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Kejriwal
- Gujarat
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Assembly
- Gir Somnath
ALSO READ
Appeal to parents to get their children inoculated against COVID-19 with 2nd dose, will arrange for vaccines in schools: Kejriwal.
Only 10 pc people have taken precautionary doses for covid, please get vaccinated, adequate facilities available: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Storm brewing off Gujarat coast, likely to move towards Oman
Covid: Kejriwal urges Delhiites to have precaution doses
Wrong to 'deny' permission to him to visit Singapore to represent India: Kejriwal to PM