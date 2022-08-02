Left Menu

Jaipur: 20-year-old girl raped by classmate

A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her classmate who gave her an intoxicating drink in the Jagatpura area here, police said on Tuesday. Police said the girls medical examination was done after recording her statement.

A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her classmate who gave her an intoxicating drink in the Jagatpura area here, police said on Tuesday. The girl, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, lodged a complaint against her classmate Dheeraj Sharma (22), Kho Nagorian SHO Manohar Lal said.

He said according to the complaint, the girl, who lived as a paying guest near Jaipur National University here, was raped by her classmate on Monday evening.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC Section 376. Police said the girl’s medical examination was done after recording her statement.

