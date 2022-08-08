Left Menu

Woman, son to join govt service together

Bindu began reading books to encourage her son since the time he was in class 10 to read, but it also prompted her to prepare for the Kerala Public Service Commission PSC exams.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 08-08-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 17:00 IST
Woman, son to join govt service together
  • Country:
  • India

Bindu began reading books to encourage her son since the time he was in class 10 to read, but it also prompted her to prepare for the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) exams. Nine years down the line, both she and her son are set to enter government service together.

While 42-year-old Bindu cleared the Last Grade Servants (LGS) exam with a rank of 92, her 24-year-old son cleared the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam with a rank of 38, the proud mother told a TV channel.

What began as a step to encourage her son to read led her to join a coaching centre where she later enrolled her son also after he graduated, she said.

After three attempts, two for LGS and one for LDC, her fourth venture proved successful, she said, adding that her actual goal was the ICDS supervisor exam and clearing the LGS exam was a ''bonus''.

Bindu, an anganwadi teacher for the last 10 years, said her teachers at the coaching centre, her friends and also her son were a source of encouragement and support as she made repeated attempts to clear the PSC exams.

Her son, who also spoke to the TV channel, said while they both did not study together, they would discuss certain topics.

''I prefer to study alone. Moreover, she does not always study. She studies when she gets time and after her anganwadi duties,'' he said.

''I had given a police exam a shot earlier, but the name came in the supplementary list,'' he said, adding: ''This time around, I studied more for the LDC exam.'' Regarding her studying pattern, Bindu agreed with what her son said that she does not always study.

''I am the best example of what a PSC aspirant should be and should not be. By that I mean I do not study continuously. I start preparing for the exam six months before the test date. Then I take a break till the next round of exams isare announced three years later.

''Maybe, it is due to these breaks in preparation that I never managed to clear the exams before now. At the same time, I am also an example of persistence paying off in the end. If you keep at it, despite the failures, you will eventually attain success,'' the anganwadi teacher said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022