NIT Rourkela to conduct centralised seat allocation for UG admissions in NITs, IIITs

The National Institute of Technology NIT, Rourkela is conducting centralised seat allocation process for admission to various undergraduate programs at NITs, IIEST, IIITs and School of Planning and Architecture this year, according to officials.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-09-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 12:04 IST
The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela is conducting centralised seat allocation process for admission to various undergraduate programs at NITs, IIEST, IIITs and School of Planning and Architecture this year, according to officials. The institute will also co-host the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), which will conduct six rounds of seat allocation. The registration for JoSAA rounds of seat allocation will commence on September 12. The CSAB-special rounds will begin on October 24 after the completion of JoSAA rounds. The whole counselling process is expected to be completed by November 6. According to Mukesh K Gupta Chairperson, Local Organizing Committee, this year, a few changes have been made for ease of candidates. ''The CSAB has established multi-lingual telephone lines in Hindi, English, Odia, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, to assist the students and parents in the counselling process in their local language. Multi-lingual help documents, immersive readers, dedicated PwD helpdesk will also be available,'' he said.

''Further, 44 Help Centres in all states and UTs have been established to assist the candidates in English and local languages. We are also taking advantage of social media to percolate the information about the counselling process to the candidates, particularly those of the socially and economically disadvantaged groups. ''Our team is making special efforts to assist people from rural background with linguistic barrier, who intend to study in NITs/IIEST/IIITs/SPAs/GFITs but find it difficult to get information about the seat allocation and admission process,'' Gupta added.

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022 has been constituted by the Ministry of Education, with Director, NIT Rourkela, as its Chairperson. Similarly, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) takes the responsibility of allocating seats in IITs with the Director, IIT Bombay as its Chairperson.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), consisting of CSAB and JAB, will conduct six rounds of seat allocation. Two CSAB special rounds will be conducted thereafter to fill the vacant seats.

