Bioeconomy can generate solutions for major challenges in climate change: Experts

Bioeconomy has the potential to create jobs and generate new solutions for the planets major challenges in the fields of health, food, water and climate change, experts have said.

Bioeconomy has the potential to create jobs and generate new solutions for the planet's major challenges in the fields of health, food, water and climate change, experts have said.

Bioeconomy or bio-based economy involves using renewable biological resources sustainably to produce food, energy and industrial goods. It exploits the untapped potential of biological waste and residual materials.

Experts, faculty members and a large number of students, who converged at the Hindu College, Delhi University to mark the ''Himalayan Day'', voiced concern over the Himalayas experiencing frequent flash floods, melting of glaciers, loss of habitats, landslides etc. due to unplanned development for the region's economic growth.

Bio-based economy is the solution for the growth and development of the Himalayan states, said Professor Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director of the Centre for Himalayan Studies, DU.

He said bioeconomy has the potential to create jobs and generate new solutions for the planet's major challenges in the fields of health, food, water, climate change and can deliver social, environmental and economic benefits.

''Bioeconomy is a relatively new concept and rapidly developing in several nations. India can be a major player with its unique resources from the Himalayan region, especially from the northeastern Himalayas,'' Principal of Hindu College Prof. Anju Srivastava said.

