Reduce Anxiety in Essay Writing: 7 Powerful Principles for You

Writing an academic or educational essay is quite a difficult task in itself. And, if you're also handling more than one task alongside it, the whole scenario would be even more difficult.

There was a time when I used to get a little too anxious while working on my essay. And that affected my writing style and informational approach that I usually go for while writing.

But, I did my bits and created a strategy to deal with the anxiety I tend to deal with regularly. And I'm going to share the same in this article accordingly.

So, if you're someone like me, this blog is going to be a must-read one for you.

Why Does Writing Make People Anxious?

Getting anxious while writing isn't really a common scenario, even amongst the students. If it does happen, though, you might find it almost impossible to write anything at all.

But why does such an issue happen?

Well, to begin with, writing itself is quite a difficult task. And, if you're doing it for a lot of time, it'll put a massive amount of pressure on your brain. This, in turn, can affect thinking capability or rationality and make you feel a little anxious.

In addition to that, if you're working under pressure for a time, it might also take a toll on the health of your brain. This is yet another thing that might increase your risk of anxiety.

So, How Do You Tackle Your Anxiety Bouts?

Tackling your anxiety can be quite difficult, especially when you're working on an essay. But if you practice the following steps properly, it'll be easier for you to get over the issue. Here's what you need to know in this regard.

Tip - 1: Take A Deeeeeeep Breath.

When you slow down your breathing frequency, you essentially slow down your brain too. It, in turn, can lower the activity level of your brain and decrease your anxiety rating as well.

In addition to this, taking a deep breath can also help you focus on your work efficiently. So, it will be much easier and quicker for you to complete your essay on the go.

Tip - 2: Take A Break.

Yes, I understand. When you're in a hurry, taking a break doesn't seem like the most feasible option in the world. But, trust me, it's a necessity, not a luxury.

Taking a walk in the park or talking to someone can calm your nerves down a little. Hence, it will become much easier for you to think clearly and stop worrying for a while.

Tip - 3: Write On Something Interesting.

If you're writing on a technical topic, it'll certainly be difficult for you to complete the same in one go. After all, they're not interesting. So, you won't have much room for creativity.

Hence, if you want to keep writing or stay busy, I'll ask you to write on something else, like a topic that you love. It could be a book review or anything else. Just try to stray away a little from your core topic and see if it's working out well for you or not.

Tip - 4: Simplify Your Topic's Structure.

No matter what you're writing, doing thorough research on it will be extremely important. Or else, you might end up losing out on the trail of the subject out of nowhere while writing.

Hence, in this case, simplifying the structure of your topic can be quite helpful. For example, it will ensure that you're not losing track of your writing out of nowhere.

Also, when you have a readymade article structure in front of you, you'll feel confident about writing or working on it. Hence, you won't feel worried or anything anymore.

Tip - 5: Create A Short-Term Goal.

An educational essay can be quite large and tricky to take care of. Hence, if you don't want to be too anxious or anything about it, creating a short-term goal surrounding it can be helpful.

For example, if you are writing a 10,000-word article and have a month of time, please try to write at least 500 words/day. This way, it will be easier for you to complete your work within the time limit and not feel worried or worked up about anything.

However, here's a thing.

If you're writing a large article, it's best to check the same at least once or twice as a whole. It will help you find out the silly mistakes you have made in your essay and remove them. Thus the risk of losing your grades will be much lower in this aspect.

Tip - 6: Opt For A Writing Service.

Do you think you're too busy to complete your essay within the given deadline? Well, in that case, opting for a writing service provider can be quite helpful in your case.

For example, they can help you write the article within the given period of time for a little bit of money. And, as an expert, they're not going to make any kind of mistake at all.

Also, if you find something wrong with them, you can simply send the essay back. They'll go through the same again and take care of the issues right away.

Tip - 7: Find The Answer To "Can I Really Do It?"

Sometimes, a lack of confidence and self-belief can lead to anxiety in a writer. And, the same can happen while writing a pesky essay as well. So, to avoid the same, you'll need to -

Acknowledge that writing an essay is, indeed, quite difficult. And, if you want to take a bit of help from someone, please do it. There's no shame in anything.

If you find something unfamiliar while writing, don't forget to do extensive research on the subject before writing. Sometimes, the thought of writing something wrong can lead to stress, anxiety, and writer's block.

Focus on your core writing style and do what you do the best. Don't think about your weaknesses at all. It'll affect your writing style massively.

Finalizing It Up!

So, there you go. Hopefully, this article has given a little bit of insight into how you can reduce anxiety while writing an essay. However, if you need a little more help, please comment in the section below. I'll try my best to help you out.

