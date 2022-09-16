Due to quality education provided in Delhi govt schools, 1,141 students cleared JEE, NEET: Kejriwal

Left Menu

Due to the quality education provided in Delhi government schools, 1,141 students have cleared JEE and NEET exams, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.Kejriwal was speaking at an event organised to felicitate toppers of the Joint Entrance Examination JEE and the National Eligibility Entrance Test NEET at Thyagaraj Stadium here.Felicitating the students, Kejriwal said 18 crore children study in government schools across the country and most of them are in a poor state.These government schools can be improved the way we did it in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:02 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Due to the quality education provided in Delhi government schools, 1,141 students have cleared JEE and NEET exams, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

Kejriwal was speaking at an event organised to felicitate toppers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) at Thyagaraj Stadium here.

Felicitating the students, Kejriwal said 18 crore children study in government schools across the country and most of them are in a poor state.

''These government schools can be improved the way we did it in Delhi. We provided quality education to students and because of that 1,141 students of our government schools cleared JEE and NEET exams,'' he said.

Earlier, a perception was created that governments cannot run schools and such schools should be handed over to private players or handled through CSR initiatives, Kejriwal said.

''Education is not a matter of charity, it is a matter of right. The country's poverty can be eradicated if we provide good education to every child,'' he said.

The chief minister felicitated 28 students who secured ranks in the top 1,000 in JEE and NEET exams.

