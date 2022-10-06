Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Parents of missing mountaineers a harried lot

Parents of the trainee mountaineers who went missing after the Tuesday avalanche in Uttarkashi are a harried lot, as they enquire about their wards but get no reply from authorities who seem to be as ignorant about it as anybody else.Shimla resident Santosh Kainthlas son Shivam 27 was a member of the advance mountaineering training course team.

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:57 IST
Uttarakhand: Parents of missing mountaineers a harried lot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parents of the trainee mountaineers who went missing after the Tuesday avalanche in Uttarkashi are a harried lot, as they enquire about their wards but get no reply from authorities who seem to be as ignorant about it as anybody else.

Shimla resident Santosh Kainthla's son Shivam (27) was a member of the advance mountaineering training course team. Kainthla rushed with some of his friends to Uttarkashi the moment he saw the news on TV on Tuesday evening that a team of climbers under training from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering were swept by an avalanche while returning from an expedition to the Draupadi Ka Danda II peak. He arrived with his friends in Uttarkashi a day later on Wednesday morning and went straight to NIM where employees asked him to be patient as search and rescue operations were still on. ''When I pestered them with my questions, they asked me to go to Matli helipad and enquire about my son. But we got no information from anywhere,'' he said. Kainthla is not alone. Parents of other missing mountaineers from across India are believed to be facing the similar problem. According to a list of missing mountaineering trainees released by Uttarakhand police on Wednesday, there were 28 from various parts of India, including West Bengal, Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022