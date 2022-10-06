Uttarakhand: Parents of missing mountaineers a harried lot

Parents of the trainee mountaineers who went missing after the Tuesday avalanche in Uttarkashi are a harried lot, as they enquire about their wards but get no reply from authorities who seem to be as ignorant about it as anybody else.

Shimla resident Santosh Kainthla's son Shivam (27) was a member of the advance mountaineering training course team. Kainthla rushed with some of his friends to Uttarkashi the moment he saw the news on TV on Tuesday evening that a team of climbers under training from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering were swept by an avalanche while returning from an expedition to the Draupadi Ka Danda II peak. He arrived with his friends in Uttarkashi a day later on Wednesday morning and went straight to NIM where employees asked him to be patient as search and rescue operations were still on. ''When I pestered them with my questions, they asked me to go to Matli helipad and enquire about my son. But we got no information from anywhere,'' he said. Kainthla is not alone. Parents of other missing mountaineers from across India are believed to be facing the similar problem. According to a list of missing mountaineering trainees released by Uttarakhand police on Wednesday, there were 28 from various parts of India, including West Bengal, Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)