MP: Mazar-like structure in govt school raises hackles of Vidisha administration

A 'mazar' like structure (enshrined tomb) in a government school in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh has started a tussle between local authorities and the principal of the institution.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Anjali Shah on Friday said a probe is underway against the principal of the CM Rise School in Kurvai tehsil here after it was brought to the administration's notice that a mazar-like platform had been constructed there.

Vidisha collector Uma Shankar Bhargava said the platform will be demolished soon.

However, school principal Shaheen Firdaus claimed the allegations against her were baseless.

There are a number of old graves in the institution and no new construction was done by her in the school, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)