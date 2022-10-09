Left Menu

Protest over RSS volunteers presence in TN govt school

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-10-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 18:59 IST
A group of Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam activists on Sunday held a protest in front of a government primary school in the city alleging an RSS 'shakha' (meeting) was organised on the premises here.

Coimbatore Corporation Commisioner M Prathap ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Even as the civic body administration denied that it had given any permission for RSS to organise a meeting, the activists led by its General Secretary K Ramakrishnan raised slogans against the authorities and the RSS for promoting Hindutva activities inside a government school.

However, RSS sources said the organisation was not involved in any gathering on the premises.

The sources said some people were trying to take political advantage out of this, while adding that the RSS was only doing cleaning work in all 23 government schools in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

