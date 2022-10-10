Protest breaks out after student comes under city bus on varsity campus in Bengaluru

A post-graduate student sustained grievous injuries prompting flash protests in Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University on Monday.

According to eye-witnesses, the MSc student was boarding a bus in the morning when she slipped and sustained injuries.

She was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

After the accident, the driver and conductor fled the spot leaving behind the bus.

Following the incident, students staged a protest and closed both the gates of Jnana Bharathi demanding a ban on the movement of public vehicles on the campus.

The students also raised slogans against Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

