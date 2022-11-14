Three members of University of Virginia football team slain in shooting, suspect in custody
Three members of the University of Virginia football team were killed in a shooting on a school bus filled with students returning from a field trip, university President Jim Ryan said on Monday, and a suspect was in custody.
University police said the suspect, student Christopher Darnell Jones, was in custody hours after the shooting that unfolded at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday (0330 GMT on Monday) at the school in Charlottesville, Virginia, attended by 25,000 students. The shooting prompted school officials to tell students and staff to shelter in place for hours as law enforcement officers conducted a massive manhunt for Jones.
