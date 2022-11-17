Left Menu

UK, EU and Canada meet COP27 presidency, say talks can't fail

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 16:08 IST
A delegation from Britain, the European Union and Canada met the COP27 president on Thursday to highlight gaps in the current negotiating texts and express their view that the talks should not be allowed to fail.

"They thanked the presidency for their work, but reflected on the fact that there's still a lot of gaps in the texts and that they need to build on what has gone before," said a spokesperson for Britain's COP26 Presidency, which hosted last year's climate summit in Glasgow.

"The G20 should be a baseline not a ceiling, there needs to be a recommittal to 1.5 (degrees Celsius) and the last thing that anyone wants is for this to end without any consensus."

