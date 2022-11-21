Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 14:36 IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman kicks off pre-budget consultations
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday kicked off pre-budget consultations, holding meetings with industry chamber heads and infrastructure experts about their expectations from the upcoming Budget.

The meetings were held virtually and Union Ministers Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

''Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairs her 1st #PreBudget2023 consultation with the first group of captains from Industry & experts of #Infrastructure and #ClimateChange, in New Delhi, today,'' the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

''The 2nd #PreBudget2023 meeting is being attended by MoS Finance Shri @mppchaudhary and Dr @DrBhagwatKarad ; Finance Secretary Dr T.V. Somanathan; Secretaries of DEA, @SecyDIPAM, DoR, @DFS_India, CEA Dr Anantha Nageswaran & Senior Economic Advisor @FinMinIndia,'' it added.

The participants gave suggestions on the 2023-24 Budget, which will be presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister on February 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

